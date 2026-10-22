Fall soil testing is a high-return Investment for 2027

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By Ty Higgins, Ohio Ag Net

As harvest continues across Ohio, farm budgets and fertilizer expenses are facing intense scrutiny ahead of the 2027 growing season. When margins are tight, skipping routine soil testing can be a tempting way to trim upfront expenses. However, taking a closer look at what lies beneath the surface remains one of the most cost-effective investments a grower can make.

“When a grower looks at what they are going to apply either the fall or the next spring, they really need to take inventory of what is going on out there in the field,” said Reed Abbott, an agronomist with AgroLiquid. “Things change. Different yields happened, weather conditions happened, and the biology in the soil mineralized nutrients at different rates. So really, that fall time soil test after harvest kind of gives us that beginning inventory, or ending inventory from the previous year, and what we’re starting off with moving into that next growing season.”

He noted that the financial hurdle to obtain this information is remarkably low when compared to the price of misallocated commercial fertilizer.

“Most soil tests are anywhere from $10 to $30, depending on what lab you’re going with and what test you’re looking to test there,” Abbott said. “When you think about what we’re spending on an acre, that cost spread across several different acres is almost nominal.”

Once a producer decides to pull samples, knowing which specific metrics to evaluate on the lab report becomes the next priority. While basic macronutrients usually steal the spotlight, specific soil characteristics and secondary elements often hold key answers to yield barriers.

“When I look at a soil test, I definitely want to have one that gives us CEC (Cation Exchange Capacity) and base saturation,” Abbott said. “That’s really going to give us an idea of the nutrient holding capacity and what the balance of our cations are. That gives an agronomist an idea of how nutrients interact within the soil.”

Beyond cation balances and soil pH, Abbott stressed the need to expand focus beyond traditional primary inputs to prevent hidden yield drag.

“A lot of guys focus on just that N, P, and K, but hey, boron might be a limiting factor. Zinc might be a limiting factor,” Abbott said. “Even those levels and how they’re imbalanced with other nutrients matter; you can have a decent zinc level, but if your phosphorus is super high, that might throw some balance issues off. A complete soil test gives an agronomist a good picture of what’s going on and how to address those issues on each particular farm.”

However, even the most thorough lab analysis is only as reliable as the physical sampling process itself. Best practices during sample collection directly dictate whether the resulting data reflects true field conditions or misleading outliers.

“Consistency, consistency, consistency is what I like to tell guys,” Abbott said. “Nutrients do mineralize over the wintertime. You’ve got those stocks in that residue sitting out there, and while the soil might be cold, there is still some mineralization occurring. Spring soil samples will actually show a higher availability of nutrients than fall ones will. Staying consistent with the timing of our soil sampling is super important.”

Sampling depth and equipment handling are equally critical to gathering clean, actionable data across the field.

“When you send in a soil sample, and you say 0 to 6 inches on the bag, it needs to be 0 to 6 inches, not 0 to 8 inches on one core and 0 to 3 inches on the next core,” Abbott said. “Nutrient stratification, especially in minimum-till or no-till practices, is a thing. If you’re taking shallow cores, you might see a whole lot more phosphate show up.”

He also warned against subtle contamination errors and switching laboratories midway through tracking field history.

“Sometimes guys will use a galvanized bucket, and that will throw off your zinc level,” Abbott said. “Pick a lab and stay with it. Extraction methods for phosphate or potassium vary lab to lab. If you’re bouncing back and forth, those values could be wildly different. Making a recommendation off of the same lab method is crucial.”

After collecting proper samples and receiving the laboratory analysis, the real management challenge begins. Farmers must transform those raw numbers into a clear strategy for reallocating input dollars where they generate the greatest economic return.

“That’s the meat and potatoes of why we’re doing this,” Abbott said. “It’s about that balance. An agronomist capable of looking at that as a holistic picture is somebody I’d like to sit down and talk with. Maybe you do have plenty of phosphate out there, and you can cut back, but your investment might need to be in zinc or another micronutrient deficiency to bring everything back into balance.”

Beyond applying uniform rates based on field averages, producers can leverage soil test data to build targeted, site-specific fertility plans tailored to distinct zones and yield histories within a single field.

“There’s a bunch of technology nowadays that helps map out zones or grid sampling,” Abbott said. “Guys ride the combines, and they know where the low spots and high spots are. Even certain weeds grow in specific areas due to a soil imbalance tailored to that environment.”

By matching soil test data with field observations, farmers can optimize every input dollar across variable topography.

“Take that soil test and weigh what those differences are,” Abbott suggested. “Spot your ideal high-yielding area and ask what can be done to bring underperforming areas up to snuff. Or understand if an area is prone to flooding so you can manage it differently and avoid putting so many inputs there. That soil test gives you that broader picture to make those management decisions.”

As growers finalize their 2027 management strategy this fall, avoiding common missteps in data interpretation and application habits remains the ultimate factor in protecting profit margins.

“Time and time again, I see guys get soil tests and say, ‘This is all just too complicated, I’m just going to go back to doing what I’ve always done,'” Abbott said. “In today’s tight economy, doing what we’ve always done is maybe not going to be viable.”

Instead of falling into comfortable habits, Abbott encouraged growers to rethink application methods, timing, and product placement based on their test data.

“Maybe you need to space out or alter how you’re putting out fertility or bring some of those nutrients closer to planting to avoid soil tie-up,” Abbott said. “The biggest mistake, regardless of soil testing, is just doing what a guy has always done and expecting to get better results. If we’re going to utilize these tools, we need to change some of the management practices on our farm as well.”