Falling cocoa prices offer little relief for Halloween candy shoppers

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By Tracy Turner, Communications Specialist, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, but an agricultural economist at The Ohio State University says the headline masks a less festive reality: Consumers are paying more while getting less.

Analysis conducted this fall by Alexis Villacis, assistant professor at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, examines what record Halloween spending means for consumers and why lower cocoa prices have yet to bring relief to chocolate shoppers.

Americans plan to spend $4.1 billion on Halloween candy this fall. But even as Halloween spending reaches record levels, consumers may find they’re getting less for their money.

Average planned Halloween spending is up just 0.6% from last year, while overall consumer prices have risen 3.4%.

“Record spending does not necessarily mean stronger consumer demand or a more generous Halloween,” Villacis said. “It can also reflect households paying more to preserve a tradition while adjusting what they purchase.”

Candy prices make that squeeze particularly visible. The Consumer Price Index for chewing gum and candy, which includes chocolate, was 8.1% higher in August than a year earlier.

Those higher prices are shaping how consumers plan to shop this Halloween.

According to the NRF, 31% plan to compare prices if costs are higher than expected, while 26% plan to look for coupons or sales. Villacis said shoppers may also switch stores, choose different package sizes or buy less.

While candy prices have increased, the price of cocoa — chocolate’s key ingredient — have fallen sharply from their January 2025 peak. Yet shoppers haven’t seen similar relief in the candy aisle.

So why hasn’t cheaper cocoa led to cheaper chocolate?

Villacis said raw cocoa represents only one part of a chocolate product’s final price. Manufacturers may still be working through cocoa or contracts secured when prices were higher. Processing, sugar, dairy products, labor, energy, packaging, transportation and retail costs also influence prices.

Cheaper cocoa does not mean cheaper chocolate right away, Villacis said.

His research also points to a cocoa market that has improved but remains vulnerable.

The International Cocoa Organization estimates the market shifted from a 492,000-ton shortage in 2023-2024 to a 37,000-ton surplus in 2024-2025. Cocoa production increased 8.5%, but the amount of cocoa processed fell 3.3%.

That relatively small surplus leaves the global cocoa market vulnerable after the severe 2023-2024 shortage that sent prices sharply higher.

Villacis described it as “more stable than it was during the crisis, but still fragile.” A poor harvest could quickly put pressure on supplies and prices again, he said.

Villacis is watching the upcoming West African cocoa crop, weather and disease conditions, cocoa supplies, and whether inventories rebuild. Those factors will help determine whether the market continues to stabilize and whether consumers eventually see relief in chocolate candy prices.

Villacis expects chocolate prices to rise more slowly over the next six to 12 months if cocoa harvests are strong and supplies improve. Shoppers are likely to see more sales and promotions before they see chocolate prices come down.

But lower cocoa prices bring another complication.

“A rapid decline can create serious income pressure for cocoa farmers,” Villacis said. “The industry needs prices that are affordable for consumers while still giving farmers sufficient incentives to maintain their farms, manage disease and invest in future production.”