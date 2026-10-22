Farmers in Ohio get temporary use of dyed diesel fuel

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As harvest continues across Ohio, farmers are facing significant financial pressure from rising fuel and other input costs. Recent action by Gov. Mike DeWine allows the temporary use of dyed diesel fuel on Ohio’s public highways, providing much-needed flexibility for farmers and partners across the agricultural supply chain to manage transportation costs during the busiest and fuel-intensive times of the year.

Earlier this month, farm groups called on Gov. DeWine to provide immediate relief for high diesel prices by temporarily pausing enforcement of penalties for on-road use of dyed diesel fuel.

“We appreciate Gov. DeWine recognizing the challenges Ohio farmers are facing and taking action to provide a bit of relief during this crucial time of year,” said Ohio Soybean Association President and Pickaway County soybean farmer Bennett Musselman. “We originally raised this issue because farmers are having to change their normal harvest routines due to high fuel costs. This decision could not have come at a better time.”

OSA went on the say in a news release that while the executive order represents an important step, temporary flexibility does not eliminate the underlying impact of elevated diesel prices on agricultural operations. They added that fuel remains a significant input cost for Ohio farmers and OSA will continue working with state and federal leaders to help growers navigate extraordinary market pressures.”

“Fuel is one of many expenses farmers have little control over, and rising costs continue to cut into already tight farm margins,” said Bill Patterson, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “We appreciate Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge for recognizing the urgency of this situation and taking action to support our farm families. This relief comes at a critical time for agriculture, and we appreciate our leaders listening to our farm families and providing short-term relief.”

The executive order builds on Ohio’s 90-day motor fuel tax holiday and federal action addressing the use of dyed diesel on public highways.

“Governor DeWine’s executive order is welcome news for Ohio farmers who are feeling the pressure of higher fuel costs,” said Eric Tipton, President of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “Harvest is one of the busiest and most expensive times of the year. Giving farmers more flexibility in how they fuel their equipment and transport their grain can help reduce costs when every dollar matters. This won’t solve all the financial challenges we’re facing, but it’s a positive step that will help farmers finish harvest and provide some financial breathing room heading into 2027.”

The governor’s action follows a federal executive order issued Oct. 5 that provided for temporary federal penalty relief related to the highway use of dyed diesel. Farm groups had urged Gov. DeWine to take similar action so farmers could have greater certainty in using available fuel supplies to support harvest grain transportation.