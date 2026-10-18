Featured Audio: Evening for Emerging Professionals, Julia Brown

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Students interested in nutrition, dietetics, and food science will have a unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals during the upcoming Evening for Emerging Professionals at Ohio State University. Julia Brown of the Ohio Soybean Council talks with Dusty Sonnenberg and explains how the event will bring together students, farmers, food scientists, and culinary professionals to explore the journey from farm to table, address common food system misconceptions, and provide valuable career development opportunities through hands-on demonstrations and panel discussions.