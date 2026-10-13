Featured Audio: Exploring Farm Credit’s Farm Fun Directory

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Farm Credit Mid-America has released the second edition of its Farm Fun Agritourism Directory, showcasing destinations across the region that connect visitors with agriculture through experiences like pumpkin patches, corn mazes, orchards, farm markets, wineries, and educational tours. Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney visits with Mary Fannin, senior financial officer with Farm Credit Mid-America, who explains how agritourism helps farm families diversify income, strengthen business resilience, and create new opportunities for future generations. She also highlights some of the unique experiences featured in the guide and shares how families can use the directory to discover new agricultural adventures.