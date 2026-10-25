Featured Audio: Grain Storage Tips with Randy Sheley, GSI

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As Ohio farmers move through harvest, proper grain storage starts with getting corn to a safe moisture level of 15.5% or below to help prevent spoilage and maintain grain quality. Dusty Sonnenberg talks with Randy Shealy, grain conditioning specialist with GSI, about key considerations for grain drying systems, temperature management, and handling hot grain in storage bins to maximize efficiency and long-term storage success. Learn how proper drying, cooling, and aeration practices can help protect grain quality throughout the storage season.