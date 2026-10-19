Featured Audio: Logan Haake 2026 Practices for 2027 Planning

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October 19, 2026 Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines

As Ohio farmers look ahead to their next growing season, making the right decisions on fertilizer, soil fertility, and crop management will be especially important following strong yields and continued input cost concerns. In today’s Featured Audio, the Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins learns more from Logan Haake, vice president of agronomy with Legacy Farmers Cooperative.

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