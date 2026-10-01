Featured Audio: MVP Dairy’s Allison Ryan recognized as emerging leader by National Dairy Shrine

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October 1, 2026 Country Life, Featured Audio, Livestock, Top Headlines

Allison Ryan, director of marketing and communications for MVP Dairy in western Ohio, is among the inaugural recipients of the National Dairy Shrine Emerging Leader Award. She talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood about her career in dairy communications, connecting agriculture with consumers, and the importance of authenticity when telling agriculture’s story.

The National Dairy Shrine officially awarded Allison with the honor at the 2026 World Dairy Expo, along with fellow Ohioan Dr. Bo Harstine of Select Sires Inc.

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