Featured Audio: National Nematode Day

On National Nematode Day 2026, Dusty is joined by Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, along with Dr. Taylor Dill, Director of Research for the Ohio Soybean Council, to discuss the issues of SDS, SCN, and how they are connected. They also talk about the importance of pulling soil samples after harvest to check your SCN numbers.
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