       

Featured Audio: National Nematode Day

October 4, 2026 Crops, Featured Audio, Ohio Field Leader, Top Headlines

On National Nematode Day 2026, Dusty is joined by Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, along with Dr. Taylor Dill, Director of Research for the Ohio Soybean Council, to discuss the issues of SDS, SCN, and how they are connected. They also talk about the importance of pulling soil samples after harvest to check your SCN numbers.

Check Also

Featured Audio: MVP Dairy’s Allison Ryan recognized as emerging leader by National Dairy Shrine

Allison Ryan, director of marketing and communications for MVP Dairy in western Ohio, is among …

Admin Login
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved