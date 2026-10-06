Featured Audio: Orchard Season Arrives Across Ohio

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Ohio’s apple growers are harvesting a strong crop this fall despite early concerns from a spring frost that damaged many fruit blossoms. In this interview, Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney talks with Frank Becker with Ohio State University Extension about how growers managed heavy fruit loads, disease and pest pressures, and the season-long decisions that influence both crop quality and profitability. He also shares insights into new apple varieties being developed for the future through Ohio-based breeding programs.