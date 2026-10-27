Featured Audio: Rhett Staley Makes North Union FFA History with National FFA Band Selection

Years of practice and a goal inspired by a previous convention experience have led Rhett Staley to the National FFA Band. Speaking with Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney, the North Union FFA member shares what the accomplishment means to him, how he prepared for the audition process, and the impact FFA has had on his life. He also recognizes the support system that helped him reach this milestone.
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