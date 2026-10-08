Featured Audio: Smart Fertility Decisions for Tight Margins

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As farmers look ahead to the 2027 growing season, managing input costs will be an important part of building a profitable plan. In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett visits with Beck’s Hybrids agronomist Mike Hannawald about prioritizing fertility investments, starting with lime and focusing on critical phosphorus and potassium levels. Hannawald also discusses where farmers may have flexibility to reduce or delay maintenance applications while emphasizing the importance of using soil-test data, agronomic information and individual farm economics to guide those decisions. He encourages farmers to run the numbers and make informed fertility decisions.