Featured Audio: SoyFoam Combines Sustainability and Fire Protection

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A soy-based firefighting foam developed with support from soybean checkoff investments is gaining attention as a biodegradable, PFAS-free alternative for fire departments. Ohio Ag Net’s own Dusty Sonnenberg talks with Chuck Stiver of Cross Plane Solutions and Next Gen BioSolutions to explain how SoyFoam provides firefighters with a safer option while remaining compatible with existing firefighting equipment and practices. He also discusses how the product creates an additional market for soybeans and highlights a rebate program available through the Ohio Soybean Council.