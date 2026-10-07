Featured Audio: Spray Drones Offer More Options for Ohio Farmers

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Agricultural spray drones continue to gain momentum across Ohio, and a newly formed statewide association aims to unite operators through advocacy, education, and the sharing of best management practices. Dr. John Fulton of The Ohio State University discusses the group’s goals, including representing the industry on policy issues and helping operators navigate this rapidly evolving technology. He also shares how spray drones are creating new opportunities for farmers and custom applicators by improving the ability to make timely applications when field conditions, weather, or labor challenges arise.