Featured Audio: Timpte Trailers Helps Farmers Stay Rolling During Harvest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett visits with Dustin Willey of Timpte Trailers in Sidney about how the company’s new facility is helping farmers keep their trailers moving with parts, service and quick repairs during harvest. Willey highlights reliable hopper doors and electric tarp systems as popular features when purchasing a new trailer. He also encourages farmers to prioritize safety by checking tires, wheel hardware, brakes and lights before hitting the road. With tight farm margins, Timpte can upgrade existing trailers with features like electric tarps and power hopper doors, helping farmers improve efficiency without buying new equipment.