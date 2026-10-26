Featured Audio: USDA Dr Mindy Breshears Livestock Executive Orders

Recently, two Executive Orders that will have an impact on livestock markets and processing were signed by President Trump. What does implementation of the orders look like, how will they support small processors and state programs, and how will food safety standards hold up while market access expands? Ty Higgins visits with USDA’s Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears in today’s Featured Audio.
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