From Patterson Fruit Farm to a lifetime of serving Ohio agriculture

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By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

Nancy Patterson has spent most of her life bringing people closer to agriculture, from children visiting Patterson Fruit Farm to customers and agricultural leaders across Ohio.

That work was recognized in August when Patterson, of Chesterland, was inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame at the Ohio State Fair alongside John Grimes, “L.H.” Newcomb, and Sparky Weilnau.

The honor reflects more than 50 years at Patterson Fruit Farm along with service to the Ohio 4-H Foundation, Ohio Expositions Commission, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Produce Growers and Marketers Association, and numerous community organizations. For Patterson, however, the path into agriculture began well before she came to the fruit farm.

“I must say it was my parents’ fault,” she said with a laugh. “I was born on a farm in Pickaway County, and they were very community-minded folks. My mother was an extraordinary 4-H leader. My father was a Sunday school superintendent, and they encouraged us children to participate and made it possible.”

Her involvement in 4-H led to opportunities including Ohio Leadership Camp and, eventually, the Ohio State Junior Fair Board. It was there that she met her future husband, Jim Patterson. After they married and Jim completed school, the couple moved to Chesterland and joined his family’s farming operation before purchasing additional ground of their own.

Patterson Fruit Farm’s market serves customers from across northeast Ohio with apples and other farm products.

At Patterson Fruit Farm, the family produces a variety of products, including apples, peaches, strawberries, and maple syrup, along with a farm market serving customers from across northeast Ohio. The farm’s location near Cleveland has made direct interaction with the public an important part of the business.

It also provided Patterson a way to continue the work she began as a teacher. She graduated in education and taught first grade before the responsibilities of farm and family led her in a different direction. Her classroom moved to the orchard, market, and school tours.

“Life got complicated and busy, so I had to teach through agriculture,” Patterson said. “At our farm market, many people come who have no idea where their food comes from. Little by little, we grew the opportunity for schools to come out and visit. I think through the children, the parents also realized how food was grown.”

That connection is especially visible in the fall, when apple harvest, school tours, pick-your-own customers, farm market sales, and the Patterson Family Fun Fest converge. The farm’s typical pick-your-own apple season runs from mid-August into October, with the varieties available changing as the season progresses. In 2026, that list included McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Ginger Gold, Cortland, Jonathan, Fuji, and Crimson Crisp.

Harvested apples move through several parts of the business, including pick-your-own sales, fresh fruit, cider, baked goods, and shipping.

The crowds arrive after much of the crop’s uncertainty has played out. Weather through bloom, the growing season, and harvest helps determine what will be available to sell. Like all agriculture, fruit production has its own variables. For instance, strawberry season was shorter than usual this year.

“To feel the accomplishment when things go well, but to get up and brace yourself and go right on when things don’t go so well, because it’s a full circle,” she said. “Not everything goes well all the time. You look at weather and fear it, but what are you going to do about it? Pick yourself up and keep going.

“There are few people anymore who have relatives who live on a farm. They have no idea,” Patterson said. “We are fortunate enough that we can build a rapport with our customers, and we are proud of our staff at our farm market because the staff understands that. They’re friendly, and they encourage questions.”

Fruit provides a natural opening for those conversations. Patterson recognizes that grain and livestock producers may have less direct contact with consumers. As a result, a large part of their farm must focus on consumer interaction.

For Nancy Patterson, the farm market became another kind of classroom. She has spent decades connecting customers with the fruit grown at Patterson Fruit Farm.

That perspective shaped her involvement away from the farm as well. Through Farm Bureau and produce organizations, Patterson saw the importance of farmers speaking together on issues affecting agriculture.

Organizational involvement is a part of the broader Patterson family story. Her husband, Jim, was Ohio Farm Bureau president from 1985 to 1989, later served as an Ohio State trustee, and entered the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame in 1999. Nancy’s induction now places both among the Hall of Fame’s honorees.

“I don’t know where Jim and I would be if it wasn’t for Farm Bureau,” Nancy said. “We grew up with Farm Bureau. Actually, Jim grew up more than I did, but I quickly became a part of the Farm Bureau relationship.”

Their son Bill, who returned to the farm in the early 1990s, has served as Ohio Farm Bureau president since 2021 and was reelected last December.

Nancy’s statewide service included chairing the Ohio Expositions Commission. She was involved as the State Fair developed its Youth Reserve Program to support junior fair exhibitors, scholarships, and other youth efforts. She credited longtime State Fair leader Virgil Strickler with helping move the idea forward.

“It took a lot of trust that it was going to work,” she said. “He saw through it and had the communication with different groups so that they would understand and support it.”

Another major effort came through the Ohio 4-H Foundation and the campaign to build the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center. Patterson helped connect the statewide foundation with county programs and supporters.

“I want to call it ‘friend-raising,’” she said. “We even had kids reaching underneath the cushions of their dad’s chair for extra pennies and dimes and sent those in as a part of what was my responsibility. We raised $1 million. It was amazing.”

The center broke ground in 2002.

Her service has remained local as well, including involvement with her church, hospital, and county parks. She does not describe it as a carefully planned leadership path.

“I don’t think I know anybody that intentionally got into an organization because it was the thing to do,” she said. “I think you naturally grow into it because you see a need, and you feel you can give it some support.”

Her advice is practical: avoid becoming overcommitted, attend regularly, share your thoughts, and help with the work. In her words, “Be brave.”

For all the organizations and projects behind her Hall of Fame selection, Patterson said her family means the most. Her sons, David and Bill, returned to the farm after college and now make its major decisions. A grandson has returned to farm as well.

“That has to be our proudest moment,” Patterson said. “We are so proud that somehow our boys were attending Ohio State University and talked to each other and said, ‘We think we can work together to come back to the farm.’ And then, to add to that, we have a grandson who has come back from college and is farming with us. How special is that?

“To add to our pride in our sons, they both have made delightful choices in marriage. Their spouses Pam and Kristin have become impressively involved as full partners in our farm and in agriculture in general. They embrace this way of life which we think enhances the values our grandchildren are growing up with. Additionally, our daughter Susan, along with husband Mike and children (who live within our two-mile circle of families) isn’t involved in the operation of the farm but is our greatest advocate and enthusiastically supports her brothers in their operation of the farm. That collaboration is critical to moving a farm into the next generation and we appreciate that so much.”

The Hall of Fame honor carries Patterson’s name, but her view of agricultural leadership is built around work shared by families, volunteers, organizations, and communities.

“Throughout Ohio, over and over, we meet people who have the same enthusiasm, the same desire, and the same will to make a difference in their community with agriculture,” she said. “There are so many people who quietly give, and that’s what makes it work all across Ohio.”