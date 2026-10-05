From the farm to the auction block: The Walton family legacy

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By Brianna Smith

In a safe at the Walton family farm rests a piece of paper that tells a story few families can tell.

Darby Walton, the eighth generation on the family’s farm, carefully unfolded the cream colored paper, revealing a deed to land for Lemar Walton, signed by President John Quincy Adams in 1826. The land that Darby, his wife, Caroline, and their young son, Reid, now call home was deeded to his ancestors 200 years ago. Another deed, dated 1830, bears the signature of President Andrew Jackson.

This year, the Walton family is celebrating two milestones. The family farm marks 200 years, while the family’s auctioneering business, Walton Realty & Auction Co., celebrates 75 years in business. Together, the anniversaries tell the story of a family whose roots in agriculture stretch from the days of horse-drawn wagons to today’s precision farming equipment.

The family’s story began after Walton ancestors left Pennsylvania, settled briefly near Chillicothe, and eventually claimed land in what is now Wyandot County. Much of the original acreage remains part of today’s operation, including the approximately 80 acres connected to the original land grant.

“There is a real sense of pride that comes with having the farm for that many generations,” Doug Walton, the seventh generation on the farm, said. “With that comes the privilege and responsibility of taking care of it.”

At one point, the Waltons’ ancestors were the largest farmers in Wyandot County.

The original deed was signed by President John Quincy Adams.

“There was an inn here on our farm, where traders used to come and stay. There was an artesian spring as well, where Native Americans and other traders would stop and fill up,” Doug said.

Each generation brought something new and different. Fields that were once covered in timber have become productive cropland. An old log cabin gave way to newer brick homes. Historic barns have been moved, updated or replaced as farming evolved.

Today the family farms about 550 acres of corn, soybeans, hay, and a small amount of wheat. They also maintain a Simmental and Angus seedstock herd.

“Our biggest challenge today is time,” Darby said. “Technology has changed everything, from equipment to seed selection. We’re always looking at ways to improve.”

While farming has been passed down from generation to generation, another business has become equally important to the family’s legacy.

Doug’s grandfather, Robert Walton, was a livestock trader. Cattle and hogs were driven down country roads to the local rail station, not far from the family’s homestead. Growing up around those livestock stations sparked Robert’s son Jay’s interest in the auction business.

“My father, Jay, started in the auctioneering business in 1951, when he was about 21 years old,” Doug said.

“The original office of the business is now a bedroom in our house,” Darby said. “Grandma was the bookkeeper.”

Growing up around the family business, Doug never imagined he would eventually follow in his father’s footsteps as both a farmer and auctioneer. Doug pursued a degree at Ohio State, and the morning of graduation he announced his plans for a post-graduate career.

“I thought about going to vet school, but I didn’t really want to continue going to college anymore. I never said anything to my parents about being an auctioneer. I just thought it was a neat occupation,” Doug said. “So, while we were eating brunch, I told the family I was planning to go to auctioneering school; I thought my mom was going to fall off her seat.”

Doug attended World Wide College of Auctioneering Training School in Mason City, Iowa, one of the nation’s premier auction schools. Instructors quickly recognized he had already developed many of the skills they taught.

“After about the second day, they called me into the office,” Doug said. “I thought, ‘What did I do wrong?’ Instead they said, ‘Why are you here? You already know what you’re doing. You just need experience and polish.'”

Doug mentored other aspiring auctioneers while there. Upon graduation, he earned the prestigious “Most Likely to Succeed” award. Doug returned home, earned his Ohio auctioneer’s license in December 1982, and quickly completed his apprenticeship. During the next four decades, he helped grow the family business from a small operation run out of the family home into what is now Walton Realty & Auction Co., expanding into real estate brokerage and serving agricultural clients across Ohio.

Along the way, Doug’s son, Darby, took an interest in the family business. After graduating from Ohio State and spending a few years in equipment sales, Darby earned his auctioneer and real estate license.

The brick home on the Walton’s farm was built in 1884 and is currently being renovated and restored by Caroline, Reid, and Darby Walton.

“I became an auctioneer because I saw the impact the profession has on people’s lives,” Darby said. “Growing up, I watched my dad and grandpa help thousands of families through farm transitions, equipment liquidations and estate settlements. Every situation was different, but they all needed someone they could trust.”

Today, Walton Realty & Auction Co. includes six auctioneers, more than 10 real estate agents and a network of independent contractors who help conduct auctions across Ohio. Although the business has grown far beyond the bedroom office where it began, Doug said its guiding philosophy has never changed.

Their peers have also recognized the family’s commitment to the profession. Jay Walton was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2006, followed by Doug in 2017.

“When we meet with prospective clients, we want them to know we’re not here today and gone tomorrow,” Doug said. “We take this as a serious part of our life because we care about people.”

The business prides itself on its “farmer friendly” approach. Nearly everyone involved with the company is a farmer or livestock producer, allowing them to understand the challenges their clients face.

“When we’re talking to someone about selling their farm or equipment, everybody in our company is in the trenches with them,” Darby said. “When our customers have a bad year, we do too. We live the same lifestyle as our clients. Sometimes, it can be hard to wear both hats when talking to clients, but in my opinion, we need more auction companies that are farmer-focused. “

For Darby, the family legacy is about more than carrying on a farm or an auction business. It’s about continuing a tradition of serving people during some of life’s most important moments.

“It’s a lot of work to keep something like this going,” Darby said. “It’s an honor because it’s so rare. At the end of the day, we’re not just selling land or equipment. We’re helping people through some of life’s biggest transitions, and that’s something I’m proud to be a part of.”