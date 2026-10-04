Getting more value from soil sampling through specialized testing

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By Greg LaBarge

A soil test is one of the most profitable investments a grower can make when developing a nutrient management strategy. While standard fertility testing remains the foundation of sound agronomic decision-making, some operations are increasing the return on soil sampling by including additional analyses beyond traditional nutrient recommendations. Soil health tests and soybean cyst nematode (SCN) testing are examples of specialized analyses that can help growers make more informed decisions and improve crop performance.

In many cases, adding these tests requires little additional effort. Depending on the laboratory being used, growers may simply select additional analyses on the submission form. Often, the soil collected for routine nutrient analysis exceeds the amount needed for laboratory nutrient analysis. Rather than discarding the excess soil, it can be placed into another sample bag for additional tests. If there is insufficient volume to divide the sample, collecting a few extra cores during sampling can easily provide enough material.

Soil health testing has gained significant attention as farmers seek to link soil function to crop resilience, nutrient use efficiency, and productivity. Numerous soil health indicators are available, but three core measurements are most frequently measured:

1. Soil organic carbon concentration

2. Carbon mineralization potential

3. Aggregate stability

These measurements help assess the soil’s ability to support biological activity, cycle nutrients, retain water, and maintain structure.

Common soil health tests are available through regional laboratories:

Active Organic Matter (POXC): This test measures the portion of organic matter that is most biologically active and readily available to interact with crops and soil fertility processes.

Solvita Test: The Solvita test measures soil respiration, indicating microbial activity and overall soil biological health.

Haney Test: Designed to assess the soil’s biological functioning, the Haney test measures soil respiration, water-soluble carbon, organic nitrogen, carbon-to-nitrogen ratios, nitrate, ammonium, and other nutrients. The results help estimate the amount of food available to soil microbes and can reflect the influence of root exudates and decomposing organic matter.

Bulk Density and Aggregate Stability: These measurements evaluate soil structure and compaction. Good aggregation and lower bulk density generally support better root growth, water infiltration, and nutrient movement.

Soil Texture Analysis: This test determines the percentages of sand, silt, and clay in the soil. Soil texture influences water-holding capacity, nutrient retention, drainage, and many management decisions.

Effective SCN management begins with knowing whether the pest is present and understanding infestation levels. Soybean cyst nematode remains one of the most damaging soybean pests, often causing significant yield losses without obvious above-ground symptoms.

During late summer and early fall, growers can scout soybean fields and inspect roots for evidence of SCN. However, soil testing remains the most reliable way to determine both the presence and population density of the pest. Knowing SCN egg counts allows growers to select the most appropriate management strategies, including resistant varieties, crop rotation plans, and seed treatment decisions.

SCN samples can conveniently be collected after harvest with routine composite soil samples, with a portion of the soil collected divided out for submission for SCN analysis. Because nematodes are living organisms, proper sample handling is critical. Samples should be protected from excessive heat and direct sunlight and kept cool until shipment to the laboratory. Maintaining nematode viability ensures accurate test results.

If you want to investigate what SCN sampling might mean on your farm for free, a program offered by the Ohio Soybean Council and The Ohio State University is for you. The program offers two free SCN samples per year. Information on testing can be found at u.osu.edu/ohscn/sample-page/ and the sample submission form at go.osu.edu/scnform.

Regardless of the type of analysis being conducted, following proper sample collection procedures is essential for obtaining meaningful results. Historical yield data and previous soil test results should help determine sampling area size. As a general guideline, a single sample should not represent more than 25 acres. Grid or management zone sampling often reduces sample areas to between two and twelve acres, allowing nutrients and lime to be applied with greater precision.

Consistency is equally important when collecting cores. The Tri-State Fertility Recommendations use an 8-inch sampling depth, and all cores should be collected to the same depth. Marking the soil probe can help maintain consistency. Any compacted or incomplete core should be discarded and replaced.

While laboratories are sometimes blamed for unexpected results, much of the variability in soil testing originates in the sampling process itself. Accurate, representative samples remain the foundation of reliable nutrient recommendations, soil health assessments, and nematode management decisions. By combining sound sampling practices with specialized testing options, growers can gain a more complete picture of their fields and make better-informed management decisions that support both productivity and profitability.