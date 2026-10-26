Good Yields and Few Surprises Mark Ohio’s Fall Harvest Season

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Derek Niese – Putnam County

I’m about halfway done with grain harvest, and so far things have been going pretty well. We haven’t started corn yet, but soon we’ll be roughly halfway finished with harvest overall. Soybeans have been surprisingly good for us. We’ve got a little more to still cut, other than the double-crop beans, and they’ve been pretty decent yielders, so I can’t complain there.

One thing I’m pleased about is that we really haven’t had any unwanted surprises yet. Unless it’s a good unwanted surprise, of course. On the processing side, our tomatoes finished up pretty good as well. We were able to make our contracts, and that’s always a positive outcome. As for corn, we’re hopeful it will be at least average or better, but we’ll know more once we get started.

I’m expecting our April-planted fields to be pretty dry, so hopefully we won’t be slowed down much by the dryer. If conditions cooperate, we should be able to move through corn harvest as quickly as we can haul grain and put it into the bin. We’ve had a couple of combine snafus with the header and the machine, but nothing that has kept us from making progress. If all goes well, it will probably take us a couple of weeks to get the corn crop wrapped up.

Greg Ramsey – Ross County

Harvest has been going well for us this fall. We finished our first-crop soybeans about two weeks ago and then switched over to corn for several days. Once we got into the most recent dry spell, we moved back to our double-crop soybeans because they were dry and ready to go. We wrapped those up a couple of days ago and now have a little under half of our corn acres left to harvest. If the weather cooperates and no more rain moves into the area, it looks like we should be able to finish harvest before long.

Yields have been well above average on both corn and soybeans this year, which has been encouraging as we’ve worked through the crop. The double-crop soybeans have been especially impressive. Considering what we’ve dealt with over the last two years, those yields have been outstanding. It’s been nice to finally have a good year and see the crop perform the way it has.

Beyond harvest, we were able to get our winter wheat planted, and it’s already up, green, and looking really good. Overall, everything has really just been going pretty well. In fact, we’ve got more crop than we have bin space this year, which is a good problem to have. After some challenging seasons, it’s rewarding to see strong yields across the board and have a harvest season that’s coming together as smoothly as this one has.

Matt Hartong – Summit County

Harvest has been going fairly smoothly for us this fall. Right now, we’re in the middle of taking off our soybeans. We planted about 60 acres of beans and we’re about halfway through harvest. At this point, our main focus is getting the soybean crop finished before we make the switch over to corn.

When it comes to corn, we typically like to harvest it around 20% to 22% moisture so we can avoid having to dry it too much. We do take off some high-moisture shelled corn for the silo, usually around 26% to 27% moisture, but we’re still a couple of points away from that right now. Because of that, there’s no rush to get into corn just yet, and we’re concentrating on wrapping up the soybean acres first.

As far as yields go, I can’t really put an exact bushel-per-acre number on the soybean crop. What I can say is that the soybeans are stacking up pretty good, which is encouraging as harvest continues. Things have been going pretty smoothly, and we’re hoping the rest of harvest continues that way.

Melissa Clark – Miami County

We are about 80% complete with harvest, and overall it’s been going good. We wrapped up soybeans about two and a half weeks ago and had a pretty good run on them before getting about an inch of rain. That left us out of the field for around five days because ground conditions just weren’t fit. We could have switched to corn, but we opted not to because we had some longer-maturity acres and, with the field conditions, it just didn’t make sense for us. Once things dried out, we got back into beans about a week later and finished those up a couple of days after that.

The soybean crop turned out well. Yields were average to above average across all of our acres, and one thing I was pleased with was that we really didn’t run into any discoloration or stem rot issues. We had heard some people talking about those problems, but fortunately we didn’t see much of that in our fields.

We’re now working through corn harvest, and that’s progressing well. The yields we’ve seen so far are probably just average, nothing too crazy in either direction. At this point, we’re focused on keeping things moving and taking advantage of the weather. The forecast looks pretty dry and sunny this week, so we’re hoping to make some really good progress and maybe even get harvest wrapped up if conditions continue to cooperate.