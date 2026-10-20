Growing Ohio Proud

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By Brian Baldridge, Director

We Ohioans are proud.

Ask me where I’m from, and I’ll proudly say Adams County. When someone from Ohio makes it big, we claim them as one of our own. We cheer for our teams year after year, winning season or not.

The same is true for the food we eat and the products we buy. There’s something special about knowing something you enjoy was grown or made right here in Ohio.

We call that Ohio Proud.

Ohio Proud is the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s program that connects consumers with locally grown and processed food. Ohioans want to support Ohio, and Ohio Proud turns that pride into opportunity by helping Ohio businesses reach consumers, build connections, and grow.

That’s why I’m excited to launch a new partnership with Ohio’s Country Journal. Each month, this space will introduce Ohio Proud businesses and startups while sharing the stories behind those products.

It’s fitting that we launch this partnership in October, recognized as Ohio Grows: Food & Farms Month as part of America 250-Ohio’s semiquincentennial celebration. It’s a month to celebrate food and agriculture, and its role in shaping Ohio’s history, economy and communities.

Ohio is home to an incredible range of farmers, food producers, and agribusinesses. Created in 1993, Ohio Proud helps those businesses stand out in a crowded marketplace. The most visible way is through the Ohio Proud logo, which helps consumers easily identify Ohio-made and Ohio-grown products in grocery stores, farmers markets, and restaurants.

Thousands of businesses have displayed the logo during the past three decades. The logo will forever be a pillar of the program, but Ohio Proud is much more.

Startups along with small and medium-sized businesses join because they value the educational workshops, food shows, and advertising opportunities. As lavender farmer Vicki Wissler from Chillicothe said, “The social media exposure and free advertising is huge.” For small businesses without advertising budgets, Ohio Proud provides support that would otherwise cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

A summer of momentum:

This past summer put Ohio Proud businesses in the spotlight.

At the Ohio State Fair, we opened the first dedicated retail store for Ohio Proud products inside the Ohio Proud Showcase. Throughout 12 days, an estimated 100,000 fairgoers shopped from more than 200 products from 60 Ohio Proud businesses, attended cooking demonstrations, sampled food and wines, and met the people behind the products.

We carried that momentum into August for Ohio Proud Month, traveling the state to highlight Ohio Proud businesses and encouraging Ohioans to look for local products in their own communities. We invited legislators and county commissioners to learn how their investment supports families, creates jobs, and strengthens communities.

Ohio Proud is especially valuable for a small business, but it isn’t only for them.

Mike DeMassimo started selling sauces and oils at local farmers markets and now sells them across 12 states. He still sees value in Ohio Proud noting that, “consumers want to give business to the people who live next door.”

There are other large companies that share this sentiment, and I would encourage more to join. Not because they need the services, but because they help strengthen a statewide identity and show what’s possible in Ohio.

If you grow, make, or process a product in Ohio, I encourage you to explore becoming an Ohio Proud member. And if you’re a consumer, look for the Ohio Proud logo and give an Ohio business a try.

Every time you choose Ohio Proud, you support the farmers, businesses, and communities that make our state so great — and that’s something we can all be proud of.