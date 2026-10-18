Harvest season brings no shortage of challenges

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By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month, I cycled the BRAT (Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee) in Tennessee with friends, joining 250 riders over six days. The routes were circular, beginning and ending at the same point each day. Daily highs in the low 90s reminded me of a massive heat dome over Middle Tennessee, which was the hottest place on Earth during those cycling days. Glad I quickly realized it was best to ride the shorter routes for the day, not the longest daily routes, as I remembered what my mother often said: “I may have been born at night, but it was not last night.”

Speaking of heat, grains remain a highly desired commodity at this writing, further evidenced by the commodities in which traders want to participate. Commodity funds hold record-long soybean positions and near-record long corn positions.

The much-awaited September 24 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is now history. It failed to produce any fresh, earth-shattering news. The United States strongly wanted China to buy an additional 17 billion dollars of agricultural goods, which meant buying corn. That news failure resulted in sharply lower grain prices and double-digit declines at the 8:45 a.m. EST pause on Sept. 25. The day’s lows were prominent at the pause, and changes from the previous day were as follows: December 2026 CBOT corn $5.1475, down 12.75 cents; November 2026 soybeans $12.975, down 20 cents; July 2027 wheat $7.085, down 20.5 cents. New crop wheat had the largest decline due to the huge uncertainty of seeing a viable Black Sea grain corridor coming to fruition.

India, Pakistan, Turkey, and other Middle East countries were active in peace talks, trying to see the grain corridor take place, as they typically buy Ukrainian wheat. However, Russian President Putin remains a staunch opponent of doing anything to aid his Ukrainian opponent in the current war, which has lasted over four years.

If you thought Ohio had received a lot of rain so far in 2026, you would be 100% correct. Here are some facts to back that up. Much of Ohio received record rain in August. That was also true for September, even though this column was written with one week still remaining in that month. Central Ohio was already two inches ahead of normal at that time if we did not receive one more drop of rain for the rest of the year.

At this writing, parts of western Pickaway County had received eight inches of rain in a week. It means harvesting is delayed, taking at least a week before harvest can take place.

Rains this spring delayed planting activity for much of northwest Ohio until late May or later. Corn pollination was taking place in the last half of July. Frost will need to be totally absent in those areas well into the middle of this month for that late-planted corn to reach full maturity. If it receives an early frost, it could reduce thousands of Ohio corn acres due to the quality of corn screenings. Not good.

In recent weeks, there has been much talk of the continual removal of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Gasoline prices in Ohio in mid-September reached $4.60, spiking 40-60 higher cents within six hours of a crude oil refinery shutdown in Chicago. Meanwhile, diesel prices reached $7 across Ohio. I experienced this gasoline price spike firsthand when I purchased gasoline outside of Nashville, Tennessee, for $3.60 on a Wednesday. Two days later, in Lancaster, Ohio, it had reached $4.60.

President Ford established the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in 1975 to protect the U.S. economy from foreign crude oil supply shocks. The 1973-1974 Arab Oil Embargo by OPEC cut off crude oil supplies to the United States, causing massive gasoline lines across the country and resulting in severe economic damage. The reserve was created with an initial target capacity of 500 million barrels of crude oil. It was later increased to a capacity of 714 million barrels. Crude oil is stored in four underground facilities in both Texas and Louisiana. Those salt caverns are thousands of feet below the surface.

Ohio’s beginning of fall harvest was significantly hampered by heavy mid-September rains. Producers will be on edge until soybeans are safely harvested before quality issues become concerning.

Thought for the day. “It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it.” – Diana Gabaldon.