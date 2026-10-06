Have we seen the bottom in corn yet?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Jon Scheve

The latest USDA numbers gave the grain markets plenty to digest as harvest continues across the Corn Belt. Soybean stocks came in tighter than traders expected, wheat offered few surprises and corn took the biggest hit after USDA lowered feed demand.

Beans

On a positive note, after the USDA stocks report, there seem to be fewer beans remaining at the end of the marketing year than traders estimated. This should keep a floor under bean prices longer term. However, early yield reports in some areas of the eastern belt are as high as 20% above “normal,” with few growers east of the Mississippi River reporting below-normal yields. Rain has kept many farmers in the western belt from starting harvest, and we won’t know until the middle of this week whether the heavy rains have caused any quality issues.

If bean yields remain above normal, this could cap upside potential until more is known about South America’s weather in late December and early January.

Wheat

Wheat numbers were generally in line with market expectations. This should keep a floor under prices longer term. Black Sea hostilities should be supportive of prices longer term.

Corn

Unfortunately, the USDA finally acknowledged what I’ve been saying for nearly a year: It’s impossible to increase feed demand when you don’t have the animals around to eat it. I thought the USDA might wait to adjust this estimate until the January report when the new crop yield would be available, but they pulled the trigger now. This pushed corn down more than 20 cents this week, and it traded below the psychological $5.00 level.

Long term though, I’m not overly concerned. After the report, new crop (2027) fell only 5 cents to $5.15. Plus, the additional corn was largely found in commercial elevators in the four largest corn-producing states (IL, IA, NE, & MN) as farmers moved corn at the end of summer to make room for the new crop.

While it is still early, yield reports point to a good crop. Yes, there are reports of sprouting kernels in the field. However, the issue appears limited so far, and one co-op said they would treat sprouted kernels as damaged grain and allow up to 5% without dockage. With what we know today, I doubt it will be a major issue.

If the national yield doesn’t decrease, carryout will likely increase and limit upside potential for futures prices. However, with futures down 40 cents in the last two weeks, U.S. corn is now much more competitive globally.

I think the market was also disappointed that no deal was finalized with China last week, but we may not actually need Chinese corn purchases. World corn carryout is largely unchanged from a month ago, and well below levels from two years ago. Longer term, I think this will put a solid floor under $5 through 2027.

High diesel prices should help limit further declines in corn prices, and I wouldn’t expect corn to stay below $4.85 for long if it even trades down to that level. If it does, it would likely be more of a buy than a sell.

Bottomline

Over the long term, these USDA numbers probably won’t hurt prices much more. Have we seen the bottom in corn yet? Probably not, but I think we’re close. We’re at the psychological $5 level and could test prices below $4.90, but I don’t expect a drop to $4.50. I think the market recognizes value around $5.

Please email jon@schevegrain.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans, and other grains for the last 25 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 15 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential, and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.



Trading of futures, options, swaps, and other derivatives is risky and is not suitable for all persons. All these investment products are leveraged, and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Each investment product is offered only to and from jurisdictions where solicitation and sale are lawful, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in such jurisdiction. The information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent research before making your investment decisions. Scheve Grain, LLC is merely providing this information for your general information and the information does not take into account any particular individual’s investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. All investors should obtain advice based on their unique situation before making any investment decision. The contents of this communication and any attachments are for informational purposes only and under no circumstances should they be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation to buy or sell any future, option, swap, or other derivative. The sources for the information and any opinions in this communication are believed to be reliable, but Scheve Grain, LLC does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of such information or opinions. Scheve Grain, LLC and its principals and employees may take positions different from any positions described in this communication. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.