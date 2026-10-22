It checks all the boxes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

There are times when firefighters need multiple tools in their toolbox to successfully extinguish a fire. Sometimes, water alone will not do it. Depending on the type of fire, they use different methods to attack it. Firefighting foam is one of those tools; however, in the past, some foams posed risks to both the environment and firefighters.

“Firefighting foam is not a new concept in the fire service. It has been around forever,” said Chuck Stiver, owner of Ohio-based Soy Foam distributor NextGen BioSolutions.

Traditionally, aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) has been widely used in firefighting, but concerns have grown about its high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as forever chemicals. These substances can persist in the environment and pose health risks. Ohio has implemented a take-back program to help fire departments dispose of AFFF, which is considered hazardous material.

“There are already a lot of carcinogens in the fire. Whether it is a car fire, truck fire, or a house fire, there are already a lot of known carcinogens there for fire service personnel. Why would we purposely add more through the product they are using to put the fire out?” Stiver said.

Soy Foam offers an alternative. Manufactured by Cross Plains Solutions in Dalton, Georgia, the product was developed with support from soybean checkoff dollars for research and development.

Made from defatted soy flour, each five-gallon pail of Soy Foam contains the equivalent of approximately 13 pounds of soybeans. The product can be used on both Class A fires, which involve ordinary combustible materials, and Class B fires, which involve flammable liquids.

Stiver discovered Soy Foam while researching sustainable and biodegradable products. His company, NextGen BioSolutions, now distributes the product in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“Soy Foam is the kind of product that checks all the boxes,” Stiver said. “Fire departments are looking for other foam solutions. Foam is a tool in the toolbox. It is knowing when to pull that tool out and what the right tool is for the fire itself.”

Dave Garley, the developer of Soy Foam, drew on his experience with biodegradable and soy-based products to create a firefighting foam that could be used with existing equipment. According to Stiver, fire departments can use their traditional foam application equipment and techniques without making adjustments to accommodate the product.

Practice and equipment maintenance are also keys to firefighting success. Stiver said departments must regularly maintain and fine-tune their foam equipment, regardless of the product they use.

However, concerns about exposure to PFAS-containing foam have historically made training more complicated. Firefighters using AFFF have had to consider contamination of their protective gear and the need for decontamination following training exercises.

“The nice part about this product is that it is non-toxic, PFAS-free, and biodegradable. Now we have folks willing to train on a foam product because they know it is safe for them. I think that is the key,” Stiver said.

To encourage fire departments to try Soy Foam, the Ohio Soybean Council is offering a rebate on first-time purchases, covering 50% of the cost up to $1,000.

Stiver also offers demonstrations for departments interested in the product. During these demonstrations, firefighters use their own equipment to apply Soy Foam and extinguish a small fire, allowing them to evaluate whether it meets their needs.

“If a department wants to look at Soy Foam, I will go out and do a demonstration,” Stiver said.

Departments that decide to purchase the product can then take advantage of the rebate program, funded through soybean checkoff dollars.

“That is through checkoff dollars and Ohio farmers supporting and marketing their soybeans,” Stiver said.