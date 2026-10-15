Jennings pursues position on 100th National FFA officer team

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By Josie Jennings, a member of the Global Impact FFA Chapter, the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA State Vice President At Large and 2026 national officer candidate

Each year, over 70,000 FFA members from across the country, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands excitedly make their way to the heart of Indiana. Since seventh grade, my October plans have looked just the same: framed by the glow of Lucas Oil Stadium and fueled by friendships, new and old, that National FFA Convention brings.

As the end of October drew closer, I’d pack my bags once again: dress heels, overnight essentials, a full wallet for the Shop FFA Mega Store, and, of course, my slightly salty-smelling, worn-in, well-loved blue corduroy FFA jacket. I’d embark on the same journey from Springfield, Ohio, overcoming the I-70 construction that eventually led me to a hotel nestled in the concrete jungle of Indianapolis.

Soon, I’ll be returning to the National FFA Convention again. This time, with a purpose and packed bags that look different than ever before. Alongside 40 others, I will spend this October vying for a spot on the 2026-2027 National FFA Officer Team.

Some candidates might recall a definitive moment when they decided to work towards this role. For me, this opportunity lingered in my mind long before I ever had the chance to consider pursuing it. And, I’d argue, we feel a calling toward life’s most meaningful experiences long before we have the words to explain why.

Growing up in central Ohio, my upbringing was framed by autumn afternoons in the combine buddy seat with Grandpa and early morning wake-up calls to check on my small herd of calving cows. When I began at Global Impact STEM Academy in seventh grade, my exposure to the agricultural biotechnology sector greatly expanded my perspective, but it was my classmates’ diverse backgrounds and experiences that truly reshaped how I saw agriculture and the world around me.

Being raised in the Midwest, it’s no surprise the Jennings family dinner table was an essential staple of every evening; a time founded on hearty meals, coupled with an open invitation to anyone who walked through our door. Whether it be through the selection process, as a national officer, or if I’m returning to Oklahoma in November, I hope to embody that same table-setting leadership, pulling up a chair and making those beside me feel valued, loved, and celebrated – the same way FFA did for me. Good leaders welcome others in the door, but great leaders bring people home in a way that has nothing to do with where they’re from.

Over the past year, home for me has looked a little different than the northeast backroads of Clark County, Ohio. Now, when I jump in my truck, I’m met with the endless pastures of

Stillwater, Oklahoma, where I’m completing my undergraduate degree in agribusiness and agricultural communications at Oklahoma State University.

Packing my bags for convention this fall looks more like filling my corduroy jacket with months of preparation work. As I head eastbound towards Indianapolis, I’ll be setting my heart posture for the nine-day selection process; one that includes extensive interviews, speeches, student facilitation rounds, and more. Nine nominating committee members – FFA students themselves – will lead the experience for national officer candidates: scoring rounds, deliberating, and ultimately selecting the organization’s 100th national officer team.

As I pack my bags for Indianapolis, I honestly don’t know what the next year brings. What I do know, though, is there is indescribable joy in running after an opportunity that invests in something that outlasts us.

The 99th National FFA Convention & Expo will be held in downtown Indianapolis from Oct. 21 to 24. The 2026-2027 National FFA Officer Team will be officially announced at the end of the seventh general session on Oct. 24, with the results also shared on the National FFA Organization’s social media channels.

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