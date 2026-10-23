Josie Jennings Reflects on Her Journey as a National FFA Officer Candidate

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By Allison Kinney

Agriculture and FFA have been woven into Josie Jennings’s story from the very beginning. The Clark County native and member of the Global Impact FFA chapter is representing Ohio as the state’s candidate for a national FFA office during the 99th National FFA Convention, carrying with her a passion for agriculture, leadership, and serving others.

Jennings said her agricultural roots run deep, shaped by family traditions and experiences that helped cultivate her love for the industry.

“When I was little, I would spend autumn days in the combine buddy seat next to my grandpa. I raised and bred show cattle with my dad and am now excited to play a role in potentially national FFA.”

Those experiences laid the foundation for a journey that ultimately led her to pursue one of the highest leadership opportunities available within the organization. The road to becoming a national officer candidate is a lengthy and competitive process that begins long before students arrive at the national convention.

“It all began this summer,” Jennings said. “I was selected through a series of interviews as Ohio’s national officer candidate. And then in August, our first application was due.”

Since then, Jennings has spent months preparing for the various components of the selection process.

“Since August, I’ve been preparing interviews and speeches for all of these different rounds that last over the eight- or nine-day process of running for national office that I’ve actually been a part of here at Indy this week,” she said. “We moved in on Friday, so I’ve been here for nearly a week now going through different rounds.”

After advancing through an initial round of evaluations, Jennings continued participating in activities designed to assess leadership, communication and service skills.

“On Monday night, they made the first advancement of students. Twenty-two of us from across the country made it on through the advancement,” Jennings said. “We’ve taken part the last few days in facilitating students. We’ve taken part in speeches and then also today was our final round of interviews.”

While the selection process is rigorous, Jennings said the opportunity represents something much deeper than a title.

If selected to serve as a national FFA officer, Jennings hopes to carry forward the sense of belonging that FFA provided during her own high school experience.

“Being selected as a national officer will, first of all, be one of the most humbling moments that I’ve encountered,” Jennings said. “FFA was the first home that I found. I remember being an awkward freshman trying to find a seat in the lunchroom, and my agriculture educator and FFA advisor’s office was where I first found home.”

That experience continues to shape the way she hopes to serve others.

“I hope as a national officer, if I’m elected, to be that home for other students across the country,” Jennings said. “Now we have over a million FFA members, but I think through one-on-one conversations and intentional moments with each other, we can make that culture endure.”