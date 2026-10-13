Managing vomitoxin in corn at harvest

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By Stephanie Karhoff, Ohio State University

As harvest gets underway, extra steps should be taken in fields affected by Gibberella ear rot (GER) to minimize vomitoxin contamination and maintain grain quality. Vomitoxin, or deoxynivalenol (DON), is a mycotoxin produced by the fungus Fusarium graminearum that causes Gibberella ear and stalk rot of corn, as well as Fusarium head blight of wheat and damping off in soybeans. At certain levels, grain contaminated with vomitoxin can cause feed refusal and health issues in livestock. For this reason, vomitoxin can drastically reduce the value of your corn, as affected grain is discounted in price or rejected altogether.

Once vomitoxin is present in grain, it cannot be removed, making timely scouting, harvest management, and proper grain storage essential to protecting your bottom line. The first step is scouting fields before harvest. Corn ears affected by GER often have pink-to-reddish mold beginning at the ear tip. Fields that experienced frequent rainfall and high humidity at silking are at greater risk. Between R4 (dough) and R5 (dent) growth stages, randomly collect multiple ears, pull the husks back, and estimate the percentage of ears showing signs or symptoms of GER. Areas with high infection levels should be harvested first to minimize additional losses and prevent deterioration of stalk and grain quality. Keep in mind that visual symptoms do not always predict DON contamination levels. Vomitoxin can be present even when little or no visible GER is observed.

Since Gibberella-infected kernels are often lightweight and shriveled, adjusting combine settings to increase the removal of fines and chaff can reduce overall vomitoxin levels. These fractions often contain higher toxin concentrations than sound grain, so increasing fan speed and making appropriate sieve adjustments can help separate lightweight, damaged material from marketable grain. Fields with a higher severity of GER should also be harvested separately whenever practical.

Once grain is harvested, it should be dried to below 15% moisture to avoid further fungal growth and toxin production. Dried grain should be stored at cool temperatures as well (36 to 44 degrees Fahrenheit) in clean, dry bins and periodically checked for mold, insects, or temperature fluctuations.

Looking ahead to 2027, selecting a resistant hybrid is the most effective way to reduce the risk of GER and vomitoxin. Thanks to support from Ohio Corn and Wheat through the Corn Check Off, the Ohio State University Extension’s Corn Deoxynivalenol (DON) Resistance Screening Program has now evaluated hundreds of commercial hybrids across multiple Ohio environments. The data can help growers identify hybrids that are more likely to maintain lower vomitoxin levels and avoid susceptible ones. Results from 2023, 2024, and 2025 screenings can be found at go.osu.edu/vomitoxin.

Another tool to take advantage of next year is the Crop Risk Tool hosted by the Crop Protection Network at go.osu.edu/croprisktool. This online dashboard forecasts risk for multiple diseases and includes a model to estimate the probability of vomitoxin exceeding 1 ppm. Model predictions are only valid when corn is at silking, and it is vulnerable to infection by Fusarium graminearum. Assessing disease risk can inform scouting and fungicide timing.