New dairy campaign puts modern farming in focus, features Ohio’s Meaghan Hempfling

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A new national dairy checkoff campaign is giving consumers a closer look at the people, technology and decisions behind modern dairy farming, and an Ohio farm is among those featured.

Dairy Management Inc. launched Portraits of Modern Dairy on Oct. 12, with stories, photography, and video highlighting seven women on six dairy farms. The initiative aims to show consumers what dairy farming looks like today, from animal care and business decisions to technology, conservation, and family life on the farm.

The launch coincided with National Farmers Day and the United Nations’ International Year of the Woman Farmer, beginning with a segment on Good Morning America. DMI also created a dedicated online experience with farmer profiles and video, and is making a collection of campaign photos available for public use.

One of the featured farmers is Meagan Hempfling of Hemsteads Holsteins near Delphos, Ohio. Hempfling is the sixth generation of her family to farm the operation, which dates back to 1862. She works alongside her grandfather, father and brother.

At Hemsteads Holsteins, four robotic milking systems serve about 250 Holstein cows. The robots record information such as milk production, milking speed and body temperature, helping Hempfling monitor the herd and spot when a cow may need closer attention. The family has used robotic milking for about 12 years.

The campaign’s approach is intentionally visual in order to show people images from the farm, then share the stories and decisions behind them. DMI says the photography is available through Unsplash, helping make current images of dairy farming accessible to media, educators, businesses, and the public.

In the accompanying Ohio Ag Net interview, Hempfling discusses her family’s operation and its place in the Portraits of Modern Dairy campaign.