Night for Young Professionals connects Wilmington College students with agricultural leaders

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Addison Naus, Wilmington College

More than 100 Wilmington College agriculture students had the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, explore career opportunities, and gain professional development skills during the fourth annual Night for Young Professionals on Oct. 15. Students also had the opportunity to listen to insights from keynote speakers, receive a free professional photo, and have their resumes reviewed by professionals.

Night for Young Professionals wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s soybean farmers.

The evening’s theme was “Cultivating Your Career,” and it kicked off with remarks from Rudi Pitzer-Perry, regional vice president of agricultural lending at Farm Credit Mid-America. Pitzer-Perry emphasized doing what you love, how people find success, the importance of mentorship for learning and growth, and how being bold and saying yes can impact careers in ways students would never imagine.

Pitzer-Perry left Wilmington College students with one last remark.

“Remember that your path does not have to look like anyone else’s. When the plan changes, identify your strengths and be willing to pivot. When you encounter failure, do not mistake it for the end of your story. Seek mentors who recognize your potential, challenge your thinking, and push you beyond what feels comfortable. And when an opportunity arrives wrapped in uncertainty, be bold enough to say yes.” Pitzer-Perry said.

Sophomore Jake Kohler, Senior Alysa Pringle, and Junior Addie Naus helped plan and coordinate the Night for Young Professionals Event at Wilmington College. Photo courtesy of Kacey Kelly.

Later in the evening, more than 20 industry professionals from ag business, ag education, ag communications, agronomy, equine, and animal science backgrounds served as panelists and split up into breakout rooms. This allowed students to choose which room to attend and gain practical knowledge about concentration-specific job opportunities, what day-to-day life looks like in different careers, interview tips, and the importance of internships in college.

After the discussion panels, students gathered and shared key insights with Ty Higgins, general manager and farm broadcaster for Ohio Ag Net Communications. Higgins asked students to share an insight that would stick with them as they begin their professional career.

Claire Loudon, a Wilmington College junior studying agricultural communications, said one piece of advice stood out to her.

“When you have an inkling to do something, do it. You never know when that opportunity will be thrown your way again,” Loudon said.

Cameron Morris, a Wilmington College Senior studying agronomy, also shared a point that stood out to him.

“Degrees make you eligible, but experience makes you applicable,” Morris said.

Erin Wollet, assistant professor of agriculture at Wilmington College, led students in an interactive discussion focusing on appropriate networking techniques. Students then had 30 minutes to apply the techniques that they learned and network with industry professionals. The evening later concluded with a giveaway.

Night for Young Professionals would not have been possible without the help of numerous individuals. Students Jake Kohler, Addison Naus, and Alysa Pringle; the Wilmington College Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow organization; advisor Kacey Kelly; and as the Ohio Ag Net team spent countless hours bringing this event to life and making a lasting impact on students in agriculture programs at Wilmington College. Events like these truly can make an everlasting impact on the next generation of agriculturalists and young professionals.