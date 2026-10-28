Nominate the CCA who helps make your farm successful for the Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award

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By Jason Hartschuh

Q: What is the CCA of the Year Award?

A: The award program is designed to recognize a highly motivated individual who delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production. They will also have contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the Ohio agricultural industry.

Q: What do the winners receive?

A: The winner for the 2027 award will be recognized at the 2027 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference in March in Ada. The winner will receive a plaque, recognition in industry publications, and a $1,500 cash award.

What CCAs have won the award?

Past award winners include: Aaron Clark, Sunrise Cooperative; Clint Nester, Nester Ag, LLC; Josh Snyder, Sunrise Cooperative; Alex Lindsey, The Ohio State University; Tina Lust, Lust Seed Sales & Service; Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; Wesley Haun; and Tiger-Sul Products, LLC. To view the full list of past award winners, visit www.oaba.net/cca.

Here is more about some of the most recent winners.

Aaron Clark, 2026 CCA of the Year

Clark serves as an Agronomy Solutions Advisor for Sunrise Cooperative, demonstrating his commitment to supporting his producers with the tools and technologies to attain and exceed the success they desire for their operations.

His nominator, a farmer-client, said the following: “Aaron approaches every situation with a willingness to learn and understand. He is always prepared to offer his advice and recommendations. He is very focused on meeting the targets for our farm. He has challenged our operation to continually exceed our expectations and has provided us the tools to do so. He has demonstrated time and again how valuable and rewarding the partnership between the producer and CCA is for all involved. His balance of tried-and-true practices with new practices and products has helped to keep his clients on the cutting edge of management strategies.”

Clint Nester, 2025 CCA of the Year

Nester serves as a Certified Crop Adviser and co-owner of Nester Ag, LLC, demonstrating his commitment to advancing agricultural practices through precision agriculture and soil health management. Clint’s strong integration of technology with traditional agronomy sets a high standard for agronomic advice and service. His work and commitment at Nester Ag to precision agriculture, nutrient management, soil sampling, data management, and variable rate seeding showcase his dedication to enhancing crop yields and efficiency. Clint has served farmers and CCA at the local and national level, providing leadership to the Ohio CCA board.

“Clint stands out not just for his agronomic expertise, but for his dedication to our farm and community,” said a representative from one of his farmer clients who nominated Nester for the award. “He seamlessly integrates the latest agricultural technologies with our needs, driving significant improvements in our operations. His proactive approach, especially in scouting and custom recommendations, has made him indispensable to us. Clint’s commitment extends beyond professional services as he actively supports programs in our community.”

Josh Snyder, 2024 CCA of the Year

Josh is a Precision Solutions Specialist for Sunrise Cooperative. Josh “demonstrates a full service PLUS approach to serving as a Certified Crop Adviser for his clients,” said his nominator, as well as “he always works to help us embrace the newest technology, keeps us updated from training and meetings that he attends, visits our farm on a very regular basis to keep open communication, and has just gone above and beyond in scouting, creating budget sheets, yield maps, and prescriptions for our operation.

“Josh will do anything for you and seeks out answers to what he does not know in a timely manner. The information he provides to us takes the guesswork out of the equation, and they are recommendations specifically for our operation,” concludes the nominator.

Joe Nester, 2026 International CCCA of the Year

The International Certified Crop Adviser’s recently recognized Ohio’s Joe Nester as the International CAA of the year.

“Joe exemplifies the very best of what the CCA program represents: technical excellence, ethical responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to advancing nutrient stewardship.” The Ohio CCA program was just getting started in 1993, when Nester sat for the first-ever CCA certification exam offered in the state. According to Nester, the CCA program’s strength hinges on two key elements—continuing education and the written code of ethics. In his view, ongoing education and the standard of conduct that CCAs agree to give farmers confidence that CCAs are always searching for ways to help them

What do I need to do to nominate someone?

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2027 Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program. Submit nominations by Jan. 15, 2027, to the Ohio CCA Board c/o Ohio AgriBusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Visit www.oaba.net/cca for more information and a nomination form. For additional information, contact Janice Welsheimer at 614-326-7520 or jwelsheimer@oaba.net.