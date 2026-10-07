OABA Accepting Applications for 2026 LAUNCH Class

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The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) is now accepting applications for its upcoming 2027 LAUNCH class, a targeted leadership program designed specifically for professionals working across the Buckeye State’s agricultural sector. Applications for the premier development experience are due by November 2, 2026.

Short for Leaders Achieving Unexpected New Career Heights, the LAUNCH program is hosted by OABA in partnership with Shift-ology Communication. It aims to help Ohio agribusinesses elevate their people, foster new ideas, and strengthen the broader agricultural industry. More than 200 agribusiness professionals have graduated from the initiative since its inception.

Navigating today’s agricultural landscape requires leaders capable of handling shifting workforce dynamics, evolving consumer demands, environmental stewardship, and complex regulatory environments. The LAUNCH curriculum addresses these modern demands by helping rising talent build critical business acumen and communication skills.

The course is tailored for emerging leaders and employees at any career stage, from entry-level staff to seasoned managers, who want to make a larger impact within their companies. For employers, the program serves as an investment tool to retain top talent and develop future executive strength.

Participants engage in dynamic training covering:

Leadership & Strategy: Change management, critical thinking, strategic planning, goal setting, and decision-making.

Communication & Marketing: Professional voice development, communication tools, and sales/marketing fundamentals.

Industry Overview: Global ag trends, state and regional agribusiness developments, and local government policy.

A defining feature of the LAUNCH experience is the individual Capstone Project. Every participant selects and executes a strategic project directly at their place of business.

Past graduates have delivered significant return on investment (ROI) for their companies, with projects including feasibility studies for business expansion, development of new branch facilities and product lines, employee training curriculum development and state-level legislative advocacy efforts

Beyond the classroom instruction and projects, participants join a lasting professional network, building tight-knit cohorts that support one another long after graduation.

Program information & the application form is available now at www.oaba.net/launch.