October Brings Gradual Harvest Progress for Ohio Farmers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio farmers continue to make gradual harvest progress as corn and soybean maturity advances across the state. Crop conditions remain strong overall, though harvest activity for both crops is still trailing the five-year average pace. USDA reports there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 4.

Mature corn for the state is sitting at 53%, above last week’s 48% but below the 70% average. Corn harvested is sitting at 6%, below the 12% average. Ohio corn condition was rated 65% good to excellent, with 52% good and 13% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves have reached 65%, ahead of last week’s 59% but behind the 88% five-year average. Soybeans that have been harvested are at 10% below the 22% average. Ohio soybean condition was rated 69% good to excellent, with 56% good and 13% excellent.

Winter wheat planted is at 2%, behind the five-year average of 24%.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 61% adequate and 30% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 77% adequate and 15% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.