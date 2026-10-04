Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 464 – The Future of A.I. Enabled Farm Equipment

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Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming more than a buzzword in agriculture. As farmers manage tighter operating windows, labor challenges, rising input costs and increasingly complex field conditions, Artificial intelligence-enabled equipment is helping turn machine data into decisions and action directly in the field. On this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat, AGCO’s Andrew Sunderman shares what farmers need to understand about where AI is headed in agriculture.

Plus, the late-season rains are beneficial to the later planted corn and soybeans, but they could be a detriment as far as mold, disease, sprouting, stalk quality and vomitoxin. James Jacobs with Seed Genetics Direct has some insights on how mud may not be the biggest challenge for farmers this fall.