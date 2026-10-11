Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 465 – Investing in College Students and Tomorrow’s Workforce

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Later this week, the Ohio Ag Net, Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Soybean Council will kick off a series of events that are developed to help college students better prepare for a career in Ohio agriculture. Learn more about Wilmington College’s Night for Young Professionals and Ohio State’s Planting Professionals events.

Plus, agritourism has become a popular way for farm families to diversify their businesses, create new sources of income and connect consumers directly with agriculture and there a new resource from Ohio Farm Bureau to help those families navigate the laws, regulations and risk considerations of agritourism. Learn more about it on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.