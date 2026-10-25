Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 467 – Wrapping Up 2026, On and Off the Farm

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As producers evaluate a year marked by tight margins, lower commodity prices, rising costs, and weather challenges, year-end conversations with lenders become more important than ever. Seth Wilkerson, regional vice president with Farm Credit Mid-America shares how farmers can prepare for those discussions, what financial information lenders are looking for, and how proactive planning can help position an operation for success heading into the next growing season.

Plus, It’s tempting to skip soil testing when budgets are tight but, Reed Abbott, an agronomist with AgroLiquid, says soil tests are one of the highest-return investments a grower can make this fall. Learn why on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.