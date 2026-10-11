Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 12, 2026

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Mild to start the week with dry air in place today and tomorrow. However, we are looking a bit damp to finish the week. Scattered showers develop over northern parts of Ohio Wednesday morning, and then settle through the rest of the sate in the afternoon and evening. Stronger and more organize action works in for Thursday and Friday. Combined 3 day rain totals can be half to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 90%, shown on the map below. Behind the moisture for the weekend we are cooler. Some model data suggests a strong potential for frost Saturday morning, but currently we think that is a bit overdone. We will be cool for the weekend.

We warm next week with a dry start from next Monday through Thursday. Showers and storms return overnight next Thursday night and Friday. Rain potential comes in at .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 80%. Cold air again is ready to blast in behind with a better potential for frost next weekend. But, we warm again quickly as we head toward the end of the month. Overall, we see temps average normal to above normal for the rest of October. Precipitation will be enough to cause some minor delays each week, but nothing longer term.