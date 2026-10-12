Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 13, 2026

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Decent sunshine over most of the state today, although we may start with a few more clouds and an odd shower or two in NW OH. Generally today will be dry, though, with clouds increasing late this afternoon and evening. It will be another warm one, with temps above normal. Scattered showers develop the rest of the week. Hit and miss action moves through the state tomorrow starting northern areas and then filling in over central and southern Ohio in the afternoon and evening. Thursday is dry for most of the morning and midday, then showers return and we cant rule out a few thunderstorms. Better potential for thunderstorms comes in overnight Thursday night through midday Friday. All told, we expect combined rain totals from tomorrow through Friday midday to come in at half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a threat of strong to severe storms, but it does NOT look like any threat turns into a major event at this point.

Significantly colder air blasts in friday afternoon behind the front and holds into Saturday. This airmass is cool enough to allow us to suggest some frost in northern parts of the state Saturday morning. However, the cold air leaves quickly on a return to SW flow over the eastern corn belt. WE will see dominant sun for the weekend as the temps warm.

Next week looks drier now for most of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated with the next well organized chance for rain holding off until closer to the 23rd or 24th.