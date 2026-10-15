Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 16, 2026

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Showers and storms associated with our frontal boundary will try to exit the state today, but we will fall under wrap around circulation on the backside of a strong low in southern Ontario. This will keep plenty of clouds around through the entirety of today along with lingering showers into and through this afternoon, although spotty. We will also see very strong north winds develop across the region, drawing down much colder Canadian air. This will be quite the difference from that record warmth we saw to open this week. In fact, we can be frosty in spots tomorrow morning, and wind chills will be sub freezing tomorrow morning in northern and western parts of Ohio. Additional mositure today will be a few hundredths to perhaps half an inch in a few spots. Most of us will be minor on moisture, and the cold switch takes top billing.

However, the cold does not last an incredibly long time. We start to see winds swing to the southwest as soon as tomorrow late afternoon and evening. We can still be chilly to start Sunday morning, but we warm quickly through the afternoon. We will continue to warm all the way through next week. Additionally, we will be sunny and dry from this weekend all the way through next weekend. A front in the western corn belt and upper Midwest falls apart and moisture drifts south of us for the open of the 26th. If that set up holds, then we are dry through that week as well, and we may not see our next significant rain threat until closer to November 1st or 2nd. That pattern development means we have a very wide open look at harvest for the last half of the month. The map below shows precipitation potential vs. normal for next week and the week following combined.