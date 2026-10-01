Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 2, 2026

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Showers and storms work through Ohio today. This is the last push of mositure out of the remains of Polo. We are still suggesting potential for up to an inch of additional moisture through the day. As we approach midnight action tapers off quickly, and sunrise tomorrow looks great.

We are partly to mostly sunny tomorrow, fully sunny Sunday to finish the weekend. Dry air dominates. Next week starts chilly with Canadian air in play Monday morning. But then we warm the rest of the week and end up near normal overall. We stay precipitation free through the entire week, next weekend and the first part of the following week. The map below shows precipitation departures from normal for this weekend through Wednesday the 14th.

We have a minor front sweeping through the Great Lakes Tuesday the 13th. That wave can trigger scattered showers over northern Ohio on the order of .1″-.5″ and 60% coverage. Little to no precipitation out of that over the southern half of the state. Dry again for Wednesday the 13th and Thursday the 15th. A stronger cold front and a corresponding upper level low will be moving through the Great Lakes and entire eastern corn belt to finish the week for Friday the 16th. That brings more significant rains of .25″-.75″ and 90% coverage. But, the more impressive feature will be cold air that races in behind. We may be on the hook for our first good threat of frost and freeze conditions in the state for the finish of that week.