Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 20, 2026

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A couple of minor tweaks to the forecast this morning, but none for the next week. Now through next Monday we stay sunny, warm and dry. Evaporation will remain strong and drying fast. While morning dew will be formidable, we should be able to be working on harvest by midday most days. Temps remain above normal all the way through.

A cold front is getting a little more aggressive for next Tuesday. There is not a lot of mositure associated with the front itself as it sags through the Great Lakes, but as it noses into the warmer air mass here right now, it will end up wringing a few showers out over Ohio Tuesday midday and afternoon. Right now we are looking at up to .4″ with coverage at 60%, mostly over the northern half to third of the state, and this morning’s look at it is shown on the map below. We are chilly behind the front for next Wednesday and Thursday, but we also get good sunshine again for the period.

Our next threat of rain is getting pushed back just a bit. We still are seeing a change in the pattern at the turn of the month, but do not feel the next well organized front arrives here until closer to the 2nd and 3rd .The front still has potential for .25″-1″ over a 2 day stretch but the arrival just looks delayed. We will continue to watch that system as it develops.