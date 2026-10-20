Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 21, 2026

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The pattern remains sunny, warm and dry through next Monday, with clouds starting to build next Tuesday. Temps remain above normal in the next few days with excellent drying continuing. There still are no major hurdles to harvest in this period.

Clouds thicken greatly next Tuesday afternoon and evening, as a front sags through the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. This front is slowly starting to find s bit of mositure, and as such we are inserting better hances of very light showers next Tuesday overnight and Wednesday. Right now we will start to pencil in a few hundredths to few tenths over about 60% of the state, and the map below shows the updated look. We dry down fairly quickly behind that system for Thursday through the weekend. However, temps drop and we also see more variation in temps over the multi day stretch from next Thursday through the weekend. Evaporation remains strong though, and there is no major concern about not being able to get back in the fields.

A stronger and more organized low remains on track for the 3rd into the 4th. This front comes in from the west and north west, and has ample mositure associated with it. Right now we are projecting at least .25″-.75″ of cold rain over the period, but nothing overly heavy or destructive. That system will draw down another cool push for the latter part of that first full week of November.