Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 22, 2026

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No change in the set up for the next week. We are also seeing clouds for next Tuesday and early Wednesday retreat back north. The front for late next week is looking better with rain potential of .25″-.75″ over 60% of Ohio. Behind that front we are cooler with additional mositure for the 2nd into the 3rd.

This forecast is clearly back loaded with mositure, leading to trouble free weather for harvest today through at least next Thursday morning. Temps remain above normal, with the warmest coming today through the weekend. We pull back ever so slightly early next week.

The map below shows combined rain potential for late next week and then the end of the first weekend in November. Those two waves will be separated by about a day or two of dry weather.