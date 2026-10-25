Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 26, 2026

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We have another decent week unfolding for us on harvest. We are fully dry today through Wednesday with sunshine and excellent drying fueled by warmer than normal temps. We start with sun Thursday before clouds build in the afternoon in the north. We can’t rule out a renegade shower or two Thursday evening in northwest OH, but the bulk of any rain threat holds more in MI. Friday is a bit cooler with a mix of clouds and sun, but should be dry again.

The weekend is precipitation free but we have more clouds around especially into the start of next week Rain develops or late Monday night and continues Tuesday. A second wave of action is developing for Wednesday after a 8-12 hour break between systems. Combined over the period from Monday night through Wednesday we can see rain potential of half to 1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100%. The map below shows the current set up. However, timing is still the main variable, as the arrival of this mositure surge ahs been delayed as we have moved farther along in the forecast.

Back to dry conditions behind the frontal passage for next Thursday and we should finish the week dry as well. Temps will be cool for Thursday and Friday, before starting to warm for the weekend. The week of the 9th also looks to be largely dry with temps remaining well above normal.