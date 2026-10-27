Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 28, 2026

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Clouds and sun for today but still warm and dry. Our atmosphere is picking up more haze and dust ahead of what will be a rather active late weekend and early next week period. However, Ohio largely is precipitation free through at least Saturday. That being said, we do have a disturbance coming out of the Upper Midwest tomorrow across the Great Lakes. That will throw more clouds down into NW Ohio and we wont rule out a few scattered showers in that part of the state overnight tomorrow night. Coverage is minimal and rain potential minor, but we cant say its fully dry. Back to dry weather for both Friday and Saturday, but we see partly sunny skies at best. Still good drying.

Moisture starts to lift up from the southwest on Sunday, and we wont rule out showers in to SW Ohio Sunday afternoon. Then we have rounds of rain and thunderstorms for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and lingering action Thursday into midday. Moisture totals look fairly strong over the multi day stretch with half to 2″ easily possible and much higher not out of the question down state. The map below shows the set up for Sunday through Thursday as of the last batch of data. There is plenty of time for this to change still, but its becoming more and more clear that we will NOT escape some pause in harvest this coming week, and some of the pauses may be a bit longer.

Dry weather returns to finish the week for next friday and the weekend of the 7th/8th looks good too. The week of the 9th is dry through at least Wednesday but temps will fluctuate some. That is keeping us a little hesitant to rule out showers completely for the week. But, we are seeing a strong upper level ridge try to dominate the nation’s midsection starting that week. A ridge set up should give us a shot at a drier pattern again.