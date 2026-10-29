Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 30, 2026

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Mixed clouds and sun for the next few days. Mositure is still threatening the region but looks to stay west and north generally from today through Monday. We may have to watch for a few scattered showers down in far southern Ohio late Sunday, but again, the coverage is not all that impressive. We should still see good drying generally with above normal temps holding.

A frontal boundary is still on the way for next week. We are delaying arrival again until Tuesday afternoon, but rains will be here. Rain and thunderstorms continue through Wednesday and Thursday. We have a chance of wrap around circulation even into Friday. Combined rains for the slow frontal passage will be .25″-1.5″ over the 3 day stretch. The map below shows our latest look.

Drier weather returns for the weekend of the 7th-8th, but with cooler temps. We currently project that dry pattern to extend through most of the week of the 9th, as temps warm back up. We should be able to resume harvest, after the inevitable pause that comes in this coming week.