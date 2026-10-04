Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 5, 2026

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The forecast is pretty easy this morning…sunny, warm and dry through next Wednesday. We will see a cool start to tomorrow morning, but from there, mostly normal to above normal temps each day this week, weekend and next week. We expect excellent evaporation and dry down each day, but will contend with some heavy dews the next couple of mornings. Those heavy dew mornings will ease toward the weekend as our overnight lows lift as well

Next Thursday we have a few scattered showers working up from the southwest and west. We see more clouds than showers, but still cant rule out 30% coverage of a few tenths. That actually primes the pump for a stronger system next Friday the 16th. Rain and thunderstorms are likely into early Saturday the 17th, with rain potential at .25″-1.5″ and 100% coverage. The map below shows 24 hour rains ending Saturday morning (the 17th).

Behind that front we dry down again to finish the weekend and star the week of the 19th. however, we also are seeing a very strong surge of cold Canadian air coming across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. It is likely we have frost to contend with Sunday night the 18th and for a couple mornings the week of the 19th. However, we should be dry again most of that week.