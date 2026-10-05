Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 6, 2026

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No change in the nearby forecast this morning. Dry weather is set to continue through the weekend. Temps will be a bit chilly this morning, but we recover nicely and will be above normal the rest of the week and weekend. The map below shows precipitation vs. normal for today through Sunday.

A new wrinkle in the forecast has come up thanks to potential tropical influence. We will be watching the Gulf this weekend to see if any tropical remains make their way to the Gulf coast. Some data suggests a slug of mositure working up into the Ohio Valley and then our state from the Gulf early next week. That threat would push the potential for late week rain back and allow it to dissipate. So, right now we are pulling back, but not eliminating the rain threat we were monitoring for Thursday night into Friday. But, may have to start to talk about some moisture Monday the 12th into Tuesday. Track is uncertain, so we are not talking this up just yet too much.

The week of the 19th can start with a bit of mositure now. the the key to the forecast beyond this Sunday lies with the Tropics this morning.