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By Brianna Smith

A rapidly growing segment of Ohio agriculture may soon have a new organization representing its interests.

Efforts are underway to establish an association for agricultural spray drone operators in Ohio, bringing together custom applicators, farmers and others involved in the emerging industry. John Fulton, professor in Ohio State’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, and Alex Ryan of Altus Ag Aviation Consulting are helping lead the effort.

“We’ve been talking for a while about a need to start what I would describe as an Ohio spray drone association,” Fulton said. “We will get an official title once we get a board and an entity is formally established here in the next few months.”

Fulton said advocacy would be one of the organization’s primary goals as drone use continues to grow in agriculture.

“The use of drones sprayers, while it’s been around several years, is still pretty young,” Fulton said.

The association would provide operators a voice in conversations surrounding legislation, policies and certification requirements, while also working with organizations such as the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“We want to be at least at the table and help script conversations and policies to ensure they’re realistic,” Fulton said.

Education would be another significant priority. Fulton said the organization would bring together experienced and new operators to share best management practices around operating spray drones, whether they operate custom application businesses or use drones on their own farms.

“At the end of the day, we need an entity to represent ag. We want to do the best we can, and while helping move this technology forward for the benefit of Ohio agriculture,” he said. “This association can represent that need here in Ohio.”

Interest in the organization was evident during the 2026 Farm Science Review, where an initial meeting was held following the agricultural innovation demonstrations. More than 30 different entities or operators attended to discuss forming a statewide association.

Fulton said attendees also shared information about similar associations that have formed or are being developed in surrounding states.

“Everyone was very receptive,” Fulton said. “Obviously, there’s work to do, but everyone said if we had a real clear focus, this is an association would be beneficial and represent drone users in ag.”

The effort comes as Ohio has emerged as a significant market for agricultural spray drones. Fulton said Ohio ranks third nationally in registered operators using drones to deliver pesticides, cover crops, and other ag products.

“We have significant activity here in the state, new entities are being formed each year to provide custom application capabilities to Ohio farmers,” Fulton said. “Spray drones have been xwell received.”

As Ohio’s spray drone industry continues to grow, organizers hope the new association can provide both a unified voice and a place for operators to learn from one another as the technology evolves.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Alex Ryan (aryan@altusag.com) or John Fulton (fulton.20@osu.edu).