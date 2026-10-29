Ohio Corn & Wheat demands transparency after costly USDA data error

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Ohio grain farmers already wrestling with thin profit margins, elevated input costs, and volatile markets face a new obstacle during peak harvest: flawed federal data that drove down grain prices across the country.

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association joined national agricultural leadership this week in demanding answers, accountability, and greater transparency from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service following a technical processing error in the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

The initial release of the October WASDE report on Oct. 9 projected a massive 16-billion-bushel national corn crop, raising the national yield forecast to 181.2 bushels per acre. The heavy supply estimate triggered an immediate sell-off in December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade, dropping cash prices and widening harvest basis across the Midwest right as farmers were actively hauling grain off the combine.

Two weeks later, on Oct. 23, USDA’s NASS acknowledged a technical processing error had corrupted key data inputs from September, including yield estimates, ear counts, and plant populations, primarily across central Midwest states such as Nebraska and Kansas.

While NASS corrected its internal historical database by adjusting Nebraska’s September yield baseline upward from 177 to 182 bushels per acre, the agency maintained its total October production estimate of 181.2 bushels per acre. The refusal to adjust the overall crop production estimate despite admitting to corrupted baseline data has sparked widespread frustration across the farm belt.

For growers in Ohio, where cash grain prices were already squeezed by low river levels limiting barge traffic and localized drought conditions, the federal data glitch came at the worst possible time.

“Mistakes like this are unacceptable, especially when Ohio farmers are already dealing with tight margins, rising input costs, and uncertain markets,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “Farmers depend on accurate, reliable information to make important business decisions. That’s why Ohio Corn & Wheat has joined other state organizations in calling for better data and greater transparency across agricultural markets.”

National leaders echoed the sentiment, pointing out that while federal agencies can issue software corrections and corrected database logs after the fact, producers cannot retroactively undo locked-in harvest basis or grain sales made during market dips.

National Corn Growers Association President Matt Frostic noted that the initial market shock following the Oct. 9 report wiped out billions of dollars in market capitalization across the corn market, directly impacting growers who had to sell spot grain to cover autumn operational costs and loan obligations.

In a formal letter sent to USDA leadership, Ohio Corn & Wheat called on the agency to conduct an immediate review of its data collection and processing methods, requesting safeguards to ensure software errors do not disrupt commodity markets during critical operational periods.

Industry organizations stress that market integrity relies heavily on the credibility of NASS reporting, which serves as a global benchmark for crop production estimates and commodity pricing.

“That information has to be right. When it’s not, farmers end up paying the price,” Nicholson said. “NASS needs to take a hard look at how it’s collecting and reporting this information and make sure it’s accurate the first time. Farmers can’t afford any more costly mistakes. It’s time to get this right.”

The USDA is scheduled to release its next monthly WASDE report on Nov. 10, when growers and market analysts will closely watch to see if further yield adjustments are made to account for the corrected baseline data.