Ohio Farmers Balance Strong Crop Conditions with Harvest Delays

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After a stretch of wet weather across much of Ohio, farmers saw a limited window for fieldwork last week. While crop conditions remain strong, harvest progress for both corn and soybeans continues to trail historical averages as many growers work around challenging field conditions. USDA reports there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 11.

Mature corn for the state is sitting at 68%, above last week’s 53% but below the 82% average. Corn harvested is sitting at 11%, below the 22% average. Ohio corn condition was rated 69% good to excellent, with 56% good and 13% excellent.

Soybeans dropping leaves have reached 77%, ahead of last week’s 65% but behind the 94% five-year average. Soybeans that have been harvested are at 30% below the 40% average. Ohio soybean condition was rated 73% good to excellent, with 60% good and 13% excellent.

Winter wheat planted is at 17%, ahead of last week’s 2%, but behind the five-year average of 43%. Winter wheat emerged is at 5%, behind the average of 12%.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 70% adequate and 22% surplus, while subsoil moisture was also 85% adequate and 10% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.